News BriefsTamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
'Reconciliation between PLO and Hamas needed to fight annexation'
Arab Knesset member Ayman Odeh has responded to criticism, including a demand for his expulsion from the Knesset, following his video conference with Hamas terrorist leaders.
"There is one inescapable fact," he said. "Reconciliation within the Palestinian leadership is essential in the struggle against annexation and for the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel," he added.
