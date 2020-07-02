Corona patients in Ashkelon hotel violate isolation restrictions

Mayor of Ashkelon Tomer Glam has responded to violations of Covid-19 restrictions on the part of coronavirus patients staying at a hotel in his city.

"We will not under any circumstances allow corona patients staying at the Harlington Hotel in Ashkelon to spread the virus," Glam said.

"Following a report of violations of Covid-19 restrictions by corona patients and their visiting relatives, I instructed municipal police to increase enforcement around the hotel, along with placing physical barriers that prevent access to the patients," Glam added.