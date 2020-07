15:53 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Employment in Israel down 27% compared to a year ago Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics has reported that the number of jobs fell by 27.4% in April as compared to a year ago. The decline was felt in all sectors of the economy, but the hospitality and food services sector decline was the sharpest -- 75.7% compared to a year ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs