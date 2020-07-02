|
Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
Boris Johnson offers citizenship to 3 million Hong Kong residents
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered citizenship in his country to 3 million Hong Kong residents. The offer comes in the wake of China's application of a "Security Law" that gives Chinese authorities total control over Hong Kong.
China's Foreign Minister Zhou Lijian has pushed backed against Johnson's move. "China strongly condemns this declaration and reserves the right to respond accordingly. Britain will bear the consequences of all future actions regarding this matter."
