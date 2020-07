15:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Walmart converts 160 parking lots into drive-in movie theaters The giant American retail chain Walmart has converted 160 of its parking lots into drive-in movie theaters. Lack of business due to Covid-19 means lots of empty space in its parking lots that are now open at night for moviegoers. ► ◄ Last Briefs