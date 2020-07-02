MK: 'Ayman Odeh should join the Joint List'

Knesset member Ofir Sofer has responded to the participation of an Arab Knesset member in a video conference with PLO and Hamas representatives in which he spoke of coexistence. "The only coexistence that Odeh is aiming for is between Fatah and Hamas. Odeh and his fellow supporters of terrorism belong in the Palestinian Parliament in Ramallah," Ofir said.

It should be noted that Hamas is a terrorist organization that advocates for the destruction of Israel. Odeh sits with its representatives while earning a salary of 45,000 shekels ($13,000) per month as a Knesset member.