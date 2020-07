15:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Knesset Permits Committee says PM must return money to associate The Knesset Permits Committee has ordered Prime Minister Netanyahu to return money to an associate who has stepped up to finance Netanyahu's defense against charges brought against him by the Attorney General. ► ◄ Last Briefs