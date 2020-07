15:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Michael Savage on COVID, Pelosi, borders, language, and culture Read more Listen to Michael Savage discuss Fauci and COVID-19, Biden, Pelosi, and much more on the Savage Nation podcast. ► ◄ Last Briefs