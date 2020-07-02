MK Barkat: Ayman Odeh should be impeached

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) has added his voice to those expressing sharp criticism of the participation of MK Ayman Odeh in today's virtual conference between senior officials of the Fatah and Hamas organizations.

"Such an incident should never occur, in which an Israeli Knesset member takes part in a meeting between terror organizations," Barkat said. "By doing so, he expressed support for their armed struggle against the State of Israel, which is cause for impeachment - and Odeh has done similar things on many occasions in the past. The time has come to put a stop to this."