14:52 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Knesset Committee: PM must return funds obtained from relative The Knesset's Exemptions Committee has decided that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will have to return funds he obtained from his relative.