Florida police officer 'relieved of duty' after punching woman

A Florida police officer who hit a woman has been "relieved of duty," the director of Miami-Dade police said Wednesday.

NBC News reports that a video of the incident emerged on Twitter last night, showing a woman taunting and arguing with the officer and walking right up to him.

"Don't walk up on me, for real," she says in the video. "What you wanna do?"

After punching her, the officer said that, "She head-butted me."