PA illegally dumped over 10,000 cubic meters of garbage near Ramallah

In the last few weeks, a massive, illegal garbage dump has sprung up in an abandoned quarry near the Sha’ar Binyamin Commercial Center. Thousands of cubic meters of refuse, carted directly from Rallah and El Bireh, have been unceremoniously dumped into the old Tarrifi Quarry by a never-ending convoy of Palestinian Authority trucks, creating a foul stench, water pollution, and an eyesore that defiles the landscape.

According to Regavim, more than 10,000 cubic meters of garbage have been dumped illegally since the start of the coronavirus crisis. “The quarry is located in a very central spot on Route 60, the main traffic artery in the region; it’s visible from almost every angle along the route,” said Regavim’s spokesperson. “We find it implausible that the Palestinian Authority managed to hide thousands of trucks dumping garbage over the side of a cliff along a major highway for weeks on end. In other words, the authorities’ ‘blindness” is selective. They’ve chosen not to see what is happening here. But we haven’t resigned ourselves to this situation. We continue to hope that they will wake up, sooner rather than later, and put an end to this disgrace.”