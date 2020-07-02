MK Karhi submits complaint to Ethics Committee re: MK Odeh's actions

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) has submitted a letter of complaint to the head of the Knesset's Ethics Committee, regarding the participation of MK Ayman Odeh in a virtual conference held between senior members of Hamas and Fatah, earlier today.

Odeh later claimed that he attended the conference to show his support for reconciliation between the two groups.

"The participation of an Israeli Knesset member in a conference held by murderous terror organizations is something that should never happen," Karhi said. "This constitutes support of terror by any measure."