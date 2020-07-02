Judge overturns restraining order on Mary Trump's book

A State Appeals Judge has reversed the decision of a lower court, overturning a temporary restraining order preventing publication of a new book that is likely to further stain US President Donald Trump's reputation.

NBC News reports that the book, written by Trump's niece Mary Trump, has been at the top of online lists for book presales. "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" has already been shipped out in tens of thousands of copies. Publication is set for July 28.

Lawyers for Trump's younger brother Robert had filed a suit in which they argued that Mary was breaching a settlement agreement in Fred Trump Sr.'s inheritance case by publishing her account.