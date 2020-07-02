MK Forer: Ayman Odeh belongs in Ramallah parliament

Chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party MK Oded Forer has criticized MK Ayman Odeh for his participation in a virtual conference held between senior officials of Fatah and Hamas.

"Yet again, Ayman Odeh has shown everyone how he takes advantage of his status and benefits [as a MK] and spits in the faces of Israeli citizens. Odeh belongs in the Ramallah parliament, and I would be happy to personally contribute to his moving expenses," Forer said.