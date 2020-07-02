Ayman Odeh: I attended conference in order to support reconciliation

MK Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Joint List, has explained his participation in today's virtual conference between senior members of Fatah and Hamas.

"I attended the conference in Ramallah in order to support steps toward reconciliation between Palestinian parties," Odeh said. "This reconciliation is essential in our battle against annexation and for an end to the occupation and the attainment of a just peace. A continuation of the divisions between the parties only serves those who want the occupation to continue and for apartheid to be established. Everyone who supports the two-state solution should support this reconciliation too."