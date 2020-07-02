MK Shir to Attorney-General: Investigate MK Odeh's conduct

MK Michal Shir (Likud) has appealed to the Attorney-General, Avichai Mandelblit, asking that he open an investigation into the conduct of MK Ayman Odeh (Joint List), after Odeh participated in a virtual meeting with members of the Fatah and Hamas terror organizations.

"During this meeting, both Fatah and Hamas announced that they would be launching an intifada against Israel," Shir said. "The participation of a member of the Israeli Knesset in a meeting of this nature, without expressing any opposition to the views stated in it - views promoting violence and incitement to terror - is an extremely serious event, and we should be putting a stop to such incidents, in which MKs abuse their parliamentary immunity from prosecution."