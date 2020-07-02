Virus cases spike in Tokyo, no plans to reintroduce state of emergency

Japan has reported 107 new coronavirus infections in the last day in its capital, Tokyo, Reuters reports. This is the country's highest daily increase in two months.

Japan's government lifted its state of emergency at the end of May, and has stated that it does not plan to reintroduce it, despite the rise in infections.

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said that around 70% of the new cases were among the twenty-to-forty age group.