13:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Likud: 'A new low for Ayman Odeh' A statement issued by the Likud party notes that, "This is a new low for Ayman Odeh, taking part in today's meeting along with Hamas representatives who call for the murder of Israelis. This is the person with whom Yair Lapid and Boogie [Moshe] Yaalon wanted to establish a government. Is there no limit to your shame?" ► ◄ Last Briefs