MK Haskel: Gov't that includes Joint List endangers Israel's security

Deputy Knesset Speaker Sharren Haskel has sharply criticized MK Ayman Odeh (Joint List) for his participation in a joint meeting between senior Fatah and Hamas officials that took place earlier today.

Writing on Twitter, Haskel noted that, "The [potential] coalition partners of Yesh Atid and Liberman in establishing a government are also partners of Hamas and Fatah. Anyone who wants to establish a government together with [the Joint List] is endangering the security of the State of Israel."