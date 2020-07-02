Former MK Kara: Fatah cooperation with Hamas ignites warning lights

Former Communications Minister Ayoub Kara has responded to a statement made earlier today by senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub, in which he indicated that Hamas would have "free rein" in PA-controlled areas, upending a years-long policy held by Fatah.

"This is an extremely serious statement that should ignite a warning light," Kara said. "We have to make it quite clear to the Palestinians that we won't hesitate to do whatever is necessary to protect our citizens in Judea and Samaria, as we have done in military campaigns in the past."