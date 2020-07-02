US House approves sanctions related to China's Hong Kong crackdown

The US House of Representatives has approved sanctions on banks and other businesses that trade with Chinese officials who are involved in cracking down on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, the BBC reports.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the law was an "urgently needed response to [China's passing] of its so-called 'national security' law ... which is purpose-built to dismantle democratic freedoms in Hong Kong ... The law is a brutal, sweeping crackdown against the people of Hong Kong, intended to destroy the freedoms they were promised."

The new law will have to be approved by the Senate before going to President Trump.