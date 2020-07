13:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Woman injured in brawl on Netanya beach, police investigating Police are investigating a brawl that took place yesterday on Poleg beach in Netanya. Those involved in the fight threw chairs at each other, leading to one woman being lightly injured. She was taken to hospital for treatment. ► ◄ Last Briefs