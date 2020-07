12:44 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Report: Health Ministry wants events restricted to 50 guests According to a report on Channel 12 News, the Health Ministry wants to limit the number of guests permitted in an events hall or restaurant to 50, in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. ► ◄ Last Briefs