12:36 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Brig.-Gen. Yaki Dolef appointed as Defense Min's military secretary Brigadier-General Yaki Dolef has been appointed as military secretary to the Defense Minister, Benny Gantz. He will be replacing Brigadier-General Ofer Winter who has been appointed as commander of the 98 Division.