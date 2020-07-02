|
12:28
Reported
Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
Mov't for Quality Gov't appeals PM's tax breaks to Supreme Court
The Movement for Quality Governance submitted an appeal this morning to the Supreme Court, against the Finance Committee, demanding that it cancel retroactive tax breaks for private expenses incurred by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.
The appeal states that the decision to approve the tax breaks was "unreasonable to an extreme, damaging the principle of equality [before the law], and was taken without proper process and with a lack of any real justification."
