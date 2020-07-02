|
12:20
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
Netanyahu in video conference with world leaders on pandemic response
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is participating via video conference in a discussion between world leaders on efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are currently focusing on enhancing adherence to the regulations," Netanyahu said, "using local lockdowns, as well as identifying and isolating patients and those who came into contact with them. We are also making use of digital means in our battle against this disease."
