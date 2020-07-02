Yesha Council head: 'A real leader would seize this opportunity'

David Elhayani, head of the Yesha Council, has attacked Prime Minister Netanyahu for failing to apply sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, as he promised.

"This is all one big bluff," Elhayani told Galei Tzahal. "The Prime Minister is hesitating at a time when a real leader would be seizing the opportunity. We are very disappointed that Netanyahu is not fulfilling his promise."