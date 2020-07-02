BBC: No 'visual symbols of support' for BLM allowed

According to a report in The Telegraph, the BBC has told its presenters and guests not to wear "Black Lives Matter" badges, after the campaign was accused of “hijacking” George Floyd’s death for political reasons.

Senior BBC officials told The Telegraph that "visual symbols of support" for Black Lives Matter may not be worn on screen. The decision follows the backtracking of a number of high-profile organisations on their support for BLM, after the movement's UK arm publicly criticized Israel and called on the British government to "defund the police."