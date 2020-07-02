UK to permit almost 3 million Hong Kong residents to move to Britain

In the wake of China's determination to impose new security regulations over Hong Kong, the British government has announced that it will grant around three million Hong Kong residents permission to settle in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reports.

The British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, told the House of Commons that, “We will not look the other way on Hong Kong, and we will not duck our historic responsibilities to its people.” Raab called Chinese actions a “clear and serious breach” of its agreement with Britain over the governance of the former British colony that was handed over to China in 1997.

This latest development amounts to the biggest diplomatic crisis between Britain and China in decades. Hong Kong residents deemed eligible for permanent residency will be able to move to the UK right away, if they have their documentation in order, and will be able to apply for full British citizenship after five years.