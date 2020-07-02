Science Minister: Number of serious cases will rise in 3-4 weeks' time

Technology Minister Izhar Shay stated today that the high rates of infection the country is currently experiencing do not represent the peak of the epidemic.

"The public perception is that we have a large number of sick people but that only a few of them are in serious condition," he told Kan Bet. "This is not a correct perception. What is going to happen is that there'll be a rise in the number of serious cases in the next three or four weeks. The outlook is not good."