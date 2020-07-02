|
10:45
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
Woman injured on Highway 1 in collision between bus & car
צעירה כבת 20 נפצעה באורח בינוני בתאונה בין אוטובוס לרכב פרטי בכביש 1 סמוך לרמת שלמה בירושלים.
צוות מד"א טיפל בפצועה ופינה אותה לבית החולים הדסה עין כרם.
A 20-year-old woman has sustained moderate injuries in a collision between a bus and a private car on Highway One near the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood north of Jerusalem.
MDA responders treated the woman at the scene and transported her to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital.
