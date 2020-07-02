|
Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
MK Gafni proposes: Coronavirus fines go to those damaged by virus
Head of the Knesset's Finance Committee, MK Moshe Gafni, has submitted draft legislation that would establish a state fund into which would be channeled all the fine monies levied from non-compliance with coronavirus laws.
According to the terms of Gafni's proposal, the funds would then be paid out to individuals and companies who have sustained damage as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.
