MK Segalovitz: Increasing fines for no face mask is wrong way to go

MK Yoav Segalovitz (Yesh Atid-Telem) has criticized the government's intention to increase the fine imposed on people found without a face mask in public, saying that it "turns the majority of citizens into potential lawbreakers."

"This isn't the way to go about things," he said. "Sending out inspectors to directly confront citizens is not the way to enforce the law. It has to be done with explanation, with people appreciating the importance of the regulations - not by going straight to stricter enforcement."