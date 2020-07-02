MK Liberman: Home Front Command should coordinate virus response

Head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, has sharply attacked the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, taking to Twitter to express his views.

"Alongside the increase in the number of virus cases, we see an increase in the number of official bodies dealing with the crisis - the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council, the National Center for Coronavirus, Military Intelligence, the IDF..." he wrote.

"The more this goes on, the more it comes to appear like a battle among all the above to take credit for what they're doing rather than a battle against the virus itself. Personally, I think that the Home Front Command should be coordinating the government's response, and I call on Benny Gantz to show real leadership and make this happen," Liberman concluded, "the sooner the better."