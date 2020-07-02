Justice Minister: 'Wrong of PM to criticize Attorney-General'

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn has sharply criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for his attacks on Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, after the latter refused to authorize the Prime Minister's request for state assistance in financing his legal battles in his three corruption cases.

"There is no basis whatsoever for Netanyahu's argument that Mandelblit is trying to invalidate decisions made by the people," Nissenkorn said. "It was a grave mistake for Netanyahu to criticize the Attorney-General, and his accusations have no basis to them."