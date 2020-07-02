Man charged with assisting in tax evasion of around NIS 12.5 million

Yitzhak Heftzadi, a resident of Har Shmuel, is to appear before the Jerusalem District Court, charged with assisting various companies he worked with to file fictitious tax returns amounting to around NIS 70 million, and also with failing to report transactions to the sum of NIS 2.5 million.

The Tax Authority estimates that in doing so, the state lost around NIS 12.5 million in taxes.

Heftzadi has been released with restrictive conditions.