Manufacturers' Assoc: 'Impractical' to tell us, 'don't fire workers'

Head of the Manufacturers' Association, Ron Tomer, has responded to the appeal of the Finance Minister to large businesses not to fire their employees, telling the Knesset Channel that the minister's words were misplaced.

"The minister was right, in a certain ethical sense, to make such a statement, but it's not practical," Tomer said. "I would also like to point out that the government itself is not doing what it is asking of us."