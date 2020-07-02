Gen. Yitzhak Brik: 'Extremely bad decision' to shorten IDF service

Interviewed this morning on Radio 103 FM, former Soldiers' Commissioner General (Res.) Yitzhak Brik expressed strong criticism of this week's decision to shorten the period of mandatory service for males in the IDF to 30 months (down from 32).

"This is an extremely bad decision which weakens the IDF's capabilities against Hezbollah and Hamas commandos, and against Syrian terrorists too," he said. "It will also weaken us in Judea and Samaria, and indeed against all our threats."