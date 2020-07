09:15 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 MK Friedman: 'Elazar Stern is just trolling the system' MK Tehila Friedman (Blue & White) has sharply criticized fellow MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid). "His draft bill for the advancement of women on rabbinic councils is just trolling the system," Friedman told Galei Tzahal. ► ◄ Last Briefs