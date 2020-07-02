Ehud Barak: 'Absurd' for PM to ask for state money for legal defense

Interviewed on Kan Bet this morning, Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak said it was "absurd" for a public official accused of corruption to ask for state funding to defend his case in court.

"It's absolutely out-of-order for Netanyahu to ask for state funding for his legal cases," Barak said. "If he had done the right thing, and stepped down from his position, then maybe he would have had the right to make such a request. But a person who is suspected of taking bribes - for such a person to receive state funding in his court case? It's ridiculous."