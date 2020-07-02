|
08:21
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
Richard Branson commits £200m to save Virgin Atlantic from collapse
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin group, will inject £200 million into Virgin Atlantic as part of a deal to save the struggling airline, The Telegraph reports.
Meanwhile, Virgin is continuing its attempts to obtain a larger bailout package worth around £1 billion. The Financial Times has reported that Delta Air Lines has committed £400m to help save Virgin, after the British government refused to step in to rescue the company.
