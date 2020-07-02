|
08:02
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
Yaffo Arabs protesting outside Mayor Huldai's home
A number of residents of Yaffo are demonstrating this morning outside the home of Tel Aviv's mayor, Ron Huldai, protesting the municipality's decision to build a homeless shelter on the site of the al-Is'aaf Muslim cemetery.
The protesters are demanding that Huldai cancel the construction plans, and are stressing that the issue is causing divisions between the Jewish and Arab populations of the city.
Last Briefs