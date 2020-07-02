Minister Tropper: 'Netanyahu doesn't want elections now'

Minister Yechiel Tropper told Galei Tzahal this morning that, "We need to prevent a general lockdown at all costs. We have to make sure that the economy can function normally - even as we take special precautions regarding places which have high infection rates."

Tropper then addressed the current state of tension within the unity government, saying, "There is tension, but the various members of the government work cooperatively most of the time, and are acting for the good of the citizens of Israel. I don't think that Netanyahu really dares to face the electorate again just now."