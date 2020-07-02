|
07:51
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
Eli Cohen: 'Blue & White's position is incomprehensible'
Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen was interviewed by Reshet Bet and addressed the issue of sovereignty, one of the most pressing issues of the day.
"I don't understand Blue & White," he said. "I hear Ashkenazi and Shuster saying that they only want annexation to happen with the agreement of neighboring countries - some of which don't even recognize Israel, let alone Jerusalem [as her capital]. We need to do what's good for the State of Israel," he stressed.
