Prof. Levine: Increase in Covid-19 cases was expected

The chairman of the Association of Public Health Workers, Professor Hagai Levine, told Galei Tzahal this morning that, "The increase in the number of infections we are now seeing was expected - it's what we knew would happen once we allowed more contact between people. We are going to have to learn how to live with the coronavirus. That doesn't mean, of course, that we simply pretend to be doing something about it and wear face masks on our chins," he added.

Levine then added that, "The decisions that have been taken by government officials have not been professional, such as relying on reports that do not have an epidemiological basis. There is no sense in presenting data that makes the situation appear worse than it actually is."