News BriefsTamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20
Pompeo: We'll do whatever we can to extend arms embargo on Iran
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told reporters that, "The Trump administration hopes to extend the arms embargo on Iran into the long-term, and we will be doing all we can in order to guarantee that the embargo will be renewed and extended beyond October."
Pompeo stressed that, "The United States has no need to apply for the approval of any other state before extending the embargo - we have the absolute right to act unilaterally."
