Assuta hospital dep. director: We're ready for new patients if needed

Dr. Hadar Marom, deputy Director of Assuta hospital in Ashdod, was interviewed on Galei Tzahal and asked for his opinion on imposing a lockdown on various neighborhoods of the city, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's very important that people understand the guidelines and have faith in their efficacy," he said. "And of course it's also very important that the guidelines are properly enforced. If necessary, we are ready to absorb additional coronavirus cases" at Assuta, he noted.