06:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Tamuz 10, 5780 , 02/07/20 Ayelet Shaked to Arutz Sheva: 'This is not a Trump plan, it's a Netanyahu plan' Read more MK Ayelet Shaked expresses hope that PM Netanyahu will be brave enough to apply sovereignty without recognizing a Palestinian state.