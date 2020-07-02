Families of American terror victims: Suspend aid to Jordan

The families of three US Special Forces troops slain by a Jordanian soldier at a military base in Jordan in 2016 are calling on Congress to suspend aid to Jordan until it extradites the killer, The Associated Press reported.

The families are also joining an effort to press Jordan to extradite Ahlam Tamimi, the terrorist convicted in Israel of a 2001 bombing at the Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem that killed 15 people, including two Americans.